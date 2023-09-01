Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $2.82 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

STN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Stantec stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.79%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

