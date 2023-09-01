ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ADTRAN

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $672.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $327.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,792,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 198,169 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.