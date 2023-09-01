Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $132.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

