Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Get Aegon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEG

Aegon Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 14.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Aegon in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.