Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,728,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AOIFF

Africa Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

AOIFF stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Africa Oil

(Get Free Report)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.