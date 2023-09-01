Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 1,728,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Africa Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
View Our Latest Report on AOIFF
Africa Oil Trading Up 0.7 %
Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Africa Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 166.67%.
About Africa Oil
Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.