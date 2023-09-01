AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 886,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.9 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.27.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

