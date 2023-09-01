AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,900 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 31st total of 886,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.9 days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. AGL Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.27.
AGL Energy Company Profile
