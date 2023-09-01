Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Ajinomoto Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $42.30 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.09.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ajinomoto
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.