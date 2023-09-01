Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Down 8.4% in August

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $42.30 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.09.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

