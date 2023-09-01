Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.03.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

ACI opened at $22.40 on Friday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after acquiring an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

