Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $6,209,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,162 shares of company stock valued at $822,444 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.93% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.