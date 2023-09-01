Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $146.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOGL opened at $136.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,813 shares of company stock worth $7,380,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.