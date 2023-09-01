Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

PINE opened at $17.39 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 85.94%.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

