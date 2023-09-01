American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,804,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $67,446.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $1,823,696. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

