AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,386 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AME opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

