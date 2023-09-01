Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.21.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $181.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.11 and a 200-day moving average of $186.34. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

