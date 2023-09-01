Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$8.50

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lowered AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

BOS opened at C$5.31 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.02. The firm has a market cap of C$144.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.62%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

