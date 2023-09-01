Analysts Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Target Price at $185.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

EADSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Airbus has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.58.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

