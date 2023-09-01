Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target at $303.66

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.96.

RACE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $365.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

RACE opened at $317.74 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.59.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

