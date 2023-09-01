Analyzing Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Free Report) and Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Aurora Innovation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation -2,546.55% -45.90% -40.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

42.3% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Eviation Aircraft and Aurora Innovation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Innovation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Aurora Innovation has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.27%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Aurora Innovation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aurora Innovation $5.00 million 941.54 -$1.72 billion ($0.77) -4.12

Eviation Aircraft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

(Get Free Report)

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

