Analyzing Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) & Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out -39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.80 billion 2.54 -$346.50 million ($2.26) -10.63 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $388.15 million 0.67 -$226.72 million ($1.96) -2.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

75.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust -20.40% 2.40% 0.72% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust -29.75% -9.72% -2.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 5 6 1 0 1.67 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.90, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.45%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of June 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with approximately $36 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA.

