Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 574,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Applied Energetics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

