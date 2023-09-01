Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 574,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Applied Energetics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.35 on Friday. Applied Energetics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.
About Applied Energetics
