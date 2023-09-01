ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 7,616,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 233.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AETUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $899.83 million for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 34.54%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1273 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

