Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stake Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,918 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

