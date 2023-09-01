Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. Ashford has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.50). Ashford had a net margin of 0.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

