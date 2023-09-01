Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,999 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $62,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,097. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.2 %

ADSK stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

