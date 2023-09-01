Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) PT Lowered to $37.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

NYSE:AGR opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $50.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

