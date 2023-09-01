Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Position Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,581 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Axon Enterprise worth $20,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,694 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

In other news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,080,428.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $291,776.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,905,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $212.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.31 and a 52-week high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 158.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

