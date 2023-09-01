B. Riley Initiates Coverage on AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.27.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in AZZ by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AZZ by 77.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 704,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 10.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in AZZ during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

