Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Update

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 15,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.
A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
