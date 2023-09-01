Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

CIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NYSE:CIB opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. C Partners Holding GmbH acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $8,641,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bancolombia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

