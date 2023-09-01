Bank of America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 319,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 234,311 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

