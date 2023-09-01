Barclays Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STEM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $793.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.01. Stem has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Stem by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after purchasing an additional 706,421 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Stem by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

