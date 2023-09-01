Barclays Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James cut their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 0.51%.

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $508,364.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

