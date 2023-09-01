Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,300 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 325,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 204,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Barnes Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

