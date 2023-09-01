Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,791,098 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 110,533 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.28% of Best Buy worth $218,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBY opened at $76.45 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

