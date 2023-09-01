Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $85.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

BBY opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

