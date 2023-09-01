Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $7.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Loop Capital from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Big Lots

Big Lots Price Performance

BIG opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post -10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 41.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 453,329 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Big Lots by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.