Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $8.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.93.

BIG stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.87. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.28) earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

