Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Down 7.4% in August

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 228,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 42.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIOX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $775.79 million, a PE ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

