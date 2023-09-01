BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,414.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 271,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,414.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,491 shares of company stock worth $591,650. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $574.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

