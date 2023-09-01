BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 2.1%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.41. 24,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 340,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $574.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 51.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,414.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 58,465 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,491 shares of company stock valued at $591,650. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 67.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

