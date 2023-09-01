BMO Capital Markets Lowers Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $114.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.42.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,618.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,598,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

