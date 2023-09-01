Bokf Na Acquires 5,292 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 798.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2,159.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.20. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

