Bokf Na Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 135.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 884,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 722,840 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

