Bokf Na Has $905,000 Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $198.71 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

