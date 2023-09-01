Bokf Na Has $984,000 Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.18% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,901,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 61.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGM stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

