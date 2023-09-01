Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $263.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $314.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.