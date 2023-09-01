Bokf Na Sells 301 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 24.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

VOYA stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

