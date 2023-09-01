Bokf Na Sells 492 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 19,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.82 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.64 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.79.

Read Our Latest Report on ALNY

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.