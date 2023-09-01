Bokf Na Sells 729 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $398.43 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $396.92 and its 200-day moving average is $374.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total value of $2,749,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.