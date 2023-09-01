Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $866,588.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,110 shares of company stock worth $4,934,535. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

